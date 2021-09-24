Best Buy drops prices on ASUS, Lenovo, Sony, and Samsung products

Every Friday, we dig through Best Buy Canada’s “Top Deals” to find the week’s most worthwhile discounts on tech gear, and this week’s best discounts are perfect for anyone looking for a new smart TV, noise-cancelling ear buds, or a cordless vacuum.

Check out the full list of deals below.

Toshiba 32″ 720p HD LED Smart TV for $279.99 (save $70)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $2,199.99 (save $200)

Acer 31.5″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $169.99 (save $20)

Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $89.99 (save $50)

Thinkware F200 Pro 1080p Wifi Dash Cam with Rear View Camera & GPS for $269.99 (save $20)

Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 for $249.99 (save $100)

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $529.99 (save $170)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack for $119.99 (save $40)

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $239.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $279.99 (save $50)

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $899.99 (save $200)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q850A 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $899.99 (save $500)

Breville Barista Touch Automatic Espresso Machine with Frother & Coffee Grinder for $1,199.99 (save $300)

WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $179.99 (save $20)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.