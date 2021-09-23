The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed on October 5

Nintendo has confirmed that the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed on October 5th.

While some fans expected for an announcement during the September 23rd Nintendo Direct, the company used the presentation to tease a dedicated Smash reveal stream in two weeks. Nintendo said this will be the final Ultimate showcase.

Tune-in on 10/5 at 7am PT for the reveal presentation of the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter with Director Masahiro Sakurai. The fighter’s release date and final Mii Fighter costumes will also be revealed! Watch here:https://t.co/wLVCdxTgtT pic.twitter.com/wCAZw2kmLZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

As with previous Smash streams, the upcoming stream will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai and offer a breakdown of the character’s moveset and its release date. We’ll also get a look at the “final” set of Mii Fighter costumes.

The final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” will take place at October 5th at 10am ET/7am PT on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

