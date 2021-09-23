fbpx
The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed on October 5

No, the reveal didn't come during the Nintendo Direct

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 23, 20216:16 PM EDT
Nintendo has confirmed that the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed on October 5th.

While some fans expected for an announcement during the September 23rd Nintendo Direct, the company used the presentation to tease a dedicated Smash reveal stream in two weeks. Nintendo said this will be the final Ultimate showcase.

As with previous Smash streams, the upcoming stream will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai and offer a breakdown of the character’s moveset and its release date. We’ll also get a look at the “final” set of Mii Fighter costumes.

The final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” will take place at October 5th at 10am ET/7am PT on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

For more on what was revealed during the Nintendo Direct, check out our roundup.

