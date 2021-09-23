Rogers expands 5G to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia

Toronto-based national telecom company Rogers announced it expanded 5G coverage to more areas in Nova Scotia.

In an email release, the carrier said it expanded 5G in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia. The expansion brings Rogers’ 5G to a total of 16 communities across the Atlantic region, including Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, all part of a broader series of investments in Canada’s east coast.

Along with the 5G improvement, Rogers “enhanced” wireless networks across 32 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island over the last 20 months.

Rogers also boasted about its investment in wireline network upgrades, which the company says helped improve connections across 71 communities in Atlantic Canada.

“We’re proud to enhance connectivity in cities, towns, and rural communities across Atlantic Canada, especially during the pandemic when world-class connections have played a critical role in people’s lives,” said Matt MacLellan, president of the Atlantic region at Rogers.

Rogers says its ongoing investments have enabled enhanced connectivity to over 1,000 Canadian communities and will expedite plans to bring enhanced connectivity to an additional 750 communities by the end of 2021.