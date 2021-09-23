fbpx
PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale offers up to 85 percent off nearly 400 PS4 and PS5 games

Recent releases like PS5's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and the PS4's Neo: The World Ends With You are discounted

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 23, 20218:04 AM EDT
Every once in a while, PlayStation runs a ‘Big in Japan’ sale that offers discounts on several Japanese-developed games.

Now, the company is holding another Big in Japan sale — this time featuring up to 85 percent off just under 400 titles.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of Big in Japan deals can be found here. The sale runs until October 6th.

Image credit: Square Enix

Via: Lbabinz

