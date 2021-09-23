N64, Genesis games are officially coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that N64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Switch Online in October.

During its Direct stream, the company confirmed that a new ‘Expansion Pack’ tier for its paid Switch Online service will be added to include games from these systems.

Some of the N64 games include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox 64, while the Genesis titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania Bloodlines and Contra Hard Corps.

As with Switch Online’s existing NES and SNES catalogues, new N64 and Genesis titles will be added periodically. Some of the upcoming titles include The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and, in a nice “homecoming” moment, Microsoft-owned Rare’s ’90s classic Banjo-Kazooie.

Nintendo says full Expansion Pack details, including specific pricing and release timing, will come at a later date. For now, though, Nintendo Switch Online costs $4.99 CAD/month, $9.99/three months or $24.99/year. Along with N64 and Genesis titles, Nintendo also revealed that it will release Switch gamepads for both consoles for $64.99.

Below is a full list of all the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles coming to Switch Online at launch:

Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games

Dr. Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis 64

Sin and Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full Canadian pricing and release information in the coming weeks.

