Some of the Nintendo Switch’s best titles are on sale right now

Nintendo eShop is currently offering a blockbuster sale with several Switch titles, including Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Team Sonic Racing and more up to 60 percent off.
You can find the most notable deals from the sale below:
- 1971 Project Helios: $23.09 (regularly $32.99)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK: $27.99 (regularly $55.99)
- Ben 10: Power Trip!: $25.19 (regularly $50.39)
- BioShock: The Collection: $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection: $20.19 (regularly $26.99)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection: $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Catherine: Full Body: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Contra Anniversary Collection: $6.49 (regularly $25.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
- DOOM: $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Haven: $19.94 (regularly $33.24)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Dance 2021: $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
- L.A. Noire: $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Maneater: $31.91 (regularly $53.19)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: $53.33 (regularly $79.99)
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE: $66.39 (regularly $79.99)
- MotoGP 21: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $34.74 (regularly $54.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package: $17.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Tales from the Borderlands: $26.79 (regularly $33.49)
- Team Sonic Racing: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $33.59 (regularly $55.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- XCOM 2 Collection: $17.99 (regularly $59.99)
A list of games on sale in alphabetical order, courtesy of Lbabinz, can be found here.
Image credit: Nintendo