Here’s everything that was revealed during September 2021’s Nintendo Direct

If you didn’t know, Nintendo’s highly anticipated fall Direct just wrapped up.

Altogether, the show ran for just over 40 minutes and brought with it a slew of Switch game announcements and other reveals.

You can watch the show above. Of course, there was quite a bit shown off at a breakneck pace, so here’s a far quicker rundown of everything was featured, in order:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion — releasing summer 2022

Mario Party Superstars — new boards revealed (game releasing October 29th, 2021)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars — a new card-based RPG from Nier creator Yoko Taro (free demo tonight, full game releasing on October 28th)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut — releasing October 12th

Age of Calamity Guardian of Remembrance DLC — releasing October 29th

Chocobo GP racing game — releasing exclusively on Switch in 2022

Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal is coming October 5th at 7am PT/10am ET

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — 3D Kirby game officially revealed following a leak for a spring 2022 release

Animal Crossing: New Horizons-focused Direct coming in October

Mario Golf: Super Rush — getting new courses and other free content tonight

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Switch on November 11th

Dying Light 2 coming to Switch via the cloud in February 4th, 2022

Triangle Strategy (Square Enix strategy game formerly known as Project Triangle Strategy) is coming exclusively to Switch on March 4th, 2022

A new look at Metroid Dread, releasing October 8th

N64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Switch Online, including Ocarina of Time, Mario 64, Castlevania Bloodlines and Sonic the Hedgehog 2

N64 and Sega Genesis controllers are being released

Shadowrun Trilogy coming to Switch in 2022

Castlevania Advance Collection releasing today

Act Raiser Renaissance (remake) is out now

Deltarune Chapter 1&2 coming to Switch today for free

Shigeru Miyamoto comes out to reveal Mario movie coming December 2022, alongside cast announcements like Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Chris Pratt as Mario

New look at Splatoon 3, coming in 2022

The show ended with the first-ever gameplay reveal for Bayonetta 3, nearly four years after its announcement — releasing 2022

And there you have it! That doesn’t account for the upcoming Smash and Animal Crossing streams, or other notable releases like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (November 19th) and Shin Megami Tensei V (November 11th).

The Switch OLED is also set to release on October 8th alongside Metroid Dread. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage on the Switch’s stacked release calendar.