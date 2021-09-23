Here’s what’s coming to Crave in October 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in October.

Series and movies like the original Canada’s Drag Race Canada season 2, Succession season 3, French Exit and more are set to hit the streaming platform this month.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in October 2021:

October 1st

The Unusual Suspects

French Exit *Canadian Film* — Crave + Movies

MTV’s Messyness: season 1

Dazed and Confused — Starz

The Descent (2005) — Starz

Endangered Species — Starz

Nerve — Starz

A Nightmare on Elm Street — Starz

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 — Starz

Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream — Starz

Saving Private Ryan — Starz

Scream — Starz

Scream 2 — Starz

Scream 3 — Starz

October 7th

15 of Shame — HBO + Movies

Crafttopia: Holiday Showdown: season 2, episodes 1-4

Creative Soles



October 8th

A.rtificial I.mmortality (HBO + Movies)

Let’s Brunch: Seasons 1-2

RL Stine’s The Haunting Hour: seasons 1-2

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (2009) — Starz

Grindhouse: Death Proof — Starz

The Hateful Eight — Starz

Hop — Starz

The Levenger Tapes — Starz

Scooby-Doo — Starz

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — Starz

Safer At Home — HBO + Movies

October 10th

Buried: season 1 @9pm

October 11th

We’re Here: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET

October 14th

Canada’s Drag Race: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET

October 15th

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Four Good Days — HBO + Movies

Uninterrupted: Northern Ties — HBO + Movies

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2

Dark Side of the 90s: season 1

Arrival — Starz

Casper (1995) — Starz

Face/Off — Starz

The Mummy — Starz

The Mummy Returns — Starz

Spiral: From the Book Saw — Starz

Wallice & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — Starz

October 17th

Succession: season 3 @9pm — HBO + Movies

Hightown: season 2, episode 1 — Starz

Slumber Party (1982) — Starz

Slumber Party (1987) — Starz

Slumber Party Massacre (2021) — Starz

October 18th

Wakefield: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET

October 19th

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open — HBO + Movies

Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw *Canadian Film* — HBO + Movies

October 20th

Four Hours at the Capital @9pm — HBO + Movies

October 21st

Blair Witch (2016) — Starz

October 22nd

Evil Dead (1981) — Starz

Evil Dead II — Starz

Just Friends — Starz

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) — Starz

Scary Movie — Starz

Scary Movie 2 — Starz

Scary Movie 3 — Starz

Scary Movie 4 — Starz

Scary Movie 5 — Starz

The Witches of Eastwick — Starz

Fatale — HBO + Movies

Skyfire — HBO + Movies

Oscar Peterson: Black + White — HBO + Movies

October 23rd

Ricky Velez Comedy Special — HBO + Movies

October 24th

Insecure: season 5, episode 1 @10 — HBO + Movies

October 25th

The Thing (1982) — Starz

October 26th

Boo! A Madea Halloween — Starz

Warm Bodies — Starz

October 28th

Star Trek Prodigy

Psycho (1960) — Starz

October 29th

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it — HBO + Movies Spell — HBO + Movies Corner Gas Animated: Haunt for Dread Hostel — Starz Dawn of the Dead (2004) — Starz Jennifer’s Body — Starz Knocked Up — Starz No One Lives — Starz



October 31st

Chapelwaite: season 1

Disclaimer: Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.