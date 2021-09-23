Here’s what’s coming to Crave in October 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in October.
Series and movies like the original Canada’s Drag Race Canada season 2, Succession season 3, French Exit and more are set to hit the streaming platform this month.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in October 2021:
October 1st
- The Unusual Suspects
- French Exit *Canadian Film* — Crave + Movies
- MTV’s Messyness: season 1
- Dazed and Confused — Starz
- The Descent (2005) — Starz
- Endangered Species — Starz
- Nerve — Starz
- A Nightmare on Elm Street — Starz
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 — Starz
- Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream — Starz
- Saving Private Ryan — Starz
- Scream — Starz
- Scream 2 — Starz
- Scream 3 — Starz
October 7th
- 15 of Shame — HBO + Movies
- Crafttopia: Holiday Showdown: season 2, episodes 1-4
- Creative Soles
- October 8th
- A.rtificial I.mmortality (HBO + Movies)
- Let’s Brunch: Seasons 1-2
- RL Stine’s The Haunting Hour: seasons 1-2
- Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (2009) — Starz
- Grindhouse: Death Proof — Starz
- The Hateful Eight — Starz
- Hop — Starz
- The Levenger Tapes — Starz
- Scooby-Doo — Starz
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — Starz
- Safer At Home — HBO + Movies
October 10th
- Buried: season 1 @9pm
October 11th
- We’re Here: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET
October 14th
- Canada’s Drag Race: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET
October 15th
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw
- Four Good Days — HBO + Movies
- Uninterrupted: Northern Ties — HBO + Movies
- Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2
- Dark Side of the 90s: season 1
- Arrival — Starz
- Casper (1995) — Starz
- Face/Off — Starz
- The Mummy — Starz
- The Mummy Returns — Starz
- Spiral: From the Book Saw — Starz
- Wallice & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — Starz
October 17th
- Succession: season 3 @9pm — HBO + Movies
- Hightown: season 2, episode 1 — Starz
- Slumber Party (1982) — Starz
- Slumber Party (1987) — Starz
- Slumber Party Massacre (2021) — Starz
October 18th
- Wakefield: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET
October 19th
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open — HBO + Movies
- Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw *Canadian Film* — HBO + Movies
October 20th
- Four Hours at the Capital @9pm — HBO + Movies
October 21st
- Blair Witch (2016) — Starz
October 22nd
- Evil Dead (1981) — Starz
- Evil Dead II — Starz
- Just Friends — Starz
- My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) — Starz
- Scary Movie — Starz
- Scary Movie 2 — Starz
- Scary Movie 3 — Starz
- Scary Movie 4 — Starz
- Scary Movie 5 — Starz
- The Witches of Eastwick — Starz
- Fatale — HBO + Movies
- Skyfire — HBO + Movies
- Oscar Peterson: Black + White — HBO + Movies
October 23rd
- Ricky Velez Comedy Special — HBO + Movies
October 24th
- Insecure: season 5, episode 1 @10 — HBO + Movies
October 25th
- The Thing (1982) — Starz
October 26th
Boo! A Madea Halloween — Starz
Warm Bodies — Starz
October 28th
- Star Trek Prodigy
- Psycho (1960) — Starz
October 29th
-
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it — HBO + Movies
- Spell — HBO + Movies
- Corner Gas Animated: Haunt for Dread
- Hostel — Starz
- Dawn of the Dead (2004) — Starz
- Jennifer’s Body — Starz
- Knocked Up — Starz
- No One Lives — Starz
October 31st
Chapelwaite: season 1
