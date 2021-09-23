Here’s how to connect your Nintendo Switch ‘Pokemon Unite’ account to mobile

Though Pokémon Unite is now available on Android and iOS, it’s been playable on the Nintendo Switch for a couple of months now.

If you’re like me, you’ve already played this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) on your mobile device, but now you’re thinking about taking the experience to your smartphone.

Unlike several other games, Pokémon Unite allows you to crossplay between Android, iOS and the Nintendo Switch, and even further, you’re also able to link your accounts.

Here’s how to do it:

When you first log onto the mobile version of Pokémon Unite, the game will ask you for your language preference and then your birthday.

After that, Pokémon Unite asks you to connect your Google account, Facebook, Pokémon Trainer Club, Nintendo Account, or create a new account.

For me, I used the Nintendo Account and entered my username and password.

Following that, the game kicked me out, which I’m not sure will happen for everyone. However, when I logged back in, I had full access to my Pokémon, items and clothing.

It’s a pretty straightforward process for anyone looking to combine accounts.

The new update also includes a battle pass that features a space theme, with the top reward being a new ‘Galatic Ghost 094’ skin for Gengar.

To learn more about the update, click here.