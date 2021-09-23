fbpx
More Android devices will soon get Pixel devices’ Lock Folder feature

Lock Folder seems to aim to help you hide your "special pics" better

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 23, 20216:27 PM EDT
At Google I/O 2021, the tech giant announced ‘Lock Folder,’ a password-protected feature that prevents people from peaking at your “special pics” via Google Photos. Now, this feature is coming to more Android phones.

Lock Folder is a password-protected feature that prevents pictures from appearing when you scroll through the main Google Photos feed.

The Google Camera app also now features a new button in the top-right corner that lets users select between the default photo gallery or the Locked Folder. This means you can snap a picture and have it go directly to the Lock Folder.

Samsung already offers a ‘Secure Folder’ with its devices that allows users to hide files, pictures and more. However, users need to use the company’s own Gallery app, Contact app, My Files app, Samsung Notes app and other Samsung apps to access the Secure Folder. That said, it seems Samsung is also getting Google’s Locked Folders.

Google’s Lock Folder feature was previously only available on Pixel smartphones.

Source Google Via: SamMobile

