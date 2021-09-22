Xplornet launches Canada’s first-ever rural 5G standalone network

Xplornet Communications is launching a rural 5G standalone network — the first of its kind in Canada, according to the press release.

The network will be built using technology from multinational telecom giant Ericsson, in a partnership that the rural-focused internet service provider (ISP) made public back in December 2020.

Ericsson is also the technology supplier for Bell, Rogers and Telus’ respective cross-country 5G network rollouts.

Xplornet says its new 5G network will begin offering fixed wireless broadband services to residents of New Brunswick — where the company itself is headquartered — over the next six months.

While based in Atlantic Canada itself, Xplornet offers internet services to rural areas in provinces across the country.

For example, in September 13th, the ISP announced it had acquired Swift High Speed, a rural broadband provider located in Manitoba.

Source: Xplornet