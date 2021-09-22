How to watch Microsoft’s September Surface event

Microsoft’s secretive September Surface event will take place Wednesday morning. If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s how to do it.

First, the live stream event kicks off at 11am ET/8am PT. You’ll be able to watch it on Microsoft’s event page here. Microsoft will also have the event stream on Twitter — you can find that here.

However, last time Microsoft held an event, the stream had some issues — you may be able to catch it on YouTube via Microsoft’s channel as well, or on other YouTube channels if the stream has issues again.

We expect the event to take about an hour, but if that’s too long for you, you can also follow along for coverage on MobileSyrup via our website or social handles, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

As for what we expect from the event, the short answer: Surface devices. Microsoft hasn’t really given much detail beyond. However, we do have a full break down of updates we expect for popular Surface hardware including the Surface Pro, Go and more. You can find that here.