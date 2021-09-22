Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series will reportedly lack Olympus-branded cameras

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series has previously been rumoured to feature a collaboration with Olympus tied to its cameras, but now it seems like that won’t happen after all.

According to LetsGoDigital, Olympus/OM Digital Solutions GmbH, told the publication that the company isn’t planning to work with Samsung.

Further, Olympus didn’t say whether or not the partnership was on the table at one point. With that, it seems that the Galaxy S22 series won’t feature any Olympus branding of any kind.

Several smartphone manufacturers have partnered with camera companies, including Vivo with Zeiss, OnePlus with Hasselblad and Huawei with Leica.

Oddly, earlier rumours indicated otherwise regarding a potential Samsung and Olympus partnership. It’s possible Olympus wasn’t entirely honest with LetsGoDigital due to an NDA or perhaps, Samsung and Olympus previously were in talks at some point, but they fell apart.

Samsung will likely unveil its Galaxy S22 series in January of next year.

Source: LetsGoDigital