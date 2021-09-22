Samsung’s next Galaxy S series phones might be Note-like replacements

This is our first year in a while without a Note-series smartphone, and it seems like that won’t change.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe tweeted that “Note is over, but it’s not over. S becomes Note!” This likely means that some S series smartphones will be a bit more Note-like.

Update: Note is over, but it's not over. S becomes Note! — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2021

The tweet doesn’t reveal anything else, though, so all we can really do is guess.

Perhaps this means that the S22 Ultra will actually have an S-Pen docked next year. The S21 Ultra worked with the S-Pen, but users had to buy it separately. It could also mean we might have a more square-shaped Note smartphone this year, compared to previous years.

It’s likely that the S22 and S22+ won’t feature S-Pen compatibility, similar to 2021’s S21 and S21+.

It makes sense that the S22 Ultra would replace the Note. Samsung would still want Note money, but this is definitely more affordable than launching another handset.

Source: Ice Universe