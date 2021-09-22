fbpx
Pokémon Unite is now available on Android and iOS

You'll be able to link your account so you can play on your Switch or mobile

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 22, 20217:04 AM EDT
Pokémon Unite is now available on iOS and Android, and it’s coming with a new update.

The new update includes:

  • Full cross-platform play and account linking across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Link an account, and play with the same account across both platforms.
  • New in-game events in which you can get super item enhancers that can upgrade a held item to grade 30. We’ve also made it easier for all Trainers to get item enhancers.
  • New held items to introduce fresh strategies.
  • The introduction of Unite squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squadmates.
  • A second battle pass, which will feature all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects.
  • The rollout of some limited Spectator Mode features.
  • Support for multiple new languages.

The new battle pass has a space theme  with the top reward being a new ‘Galatic Ghost 094’ skin for Gengar and a lot more.

It also appears Sylveon and Mamoswine will also be coming with the update.

You can learn more about the update, here.

Source: Pokemon Unite 

