Pokémon Unite is now available on Android and iOS

Pokémon Unite is now available on iOS and Android, and it’s coming with a new update.
The new update includes:
- Full cross-platform play and account linking across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Link an account, and play with the same account across both platforms.
- New in-game events in which you can get super item enhancers that can upgrade a held item to grade 30. We’ve also made it easier for all Trainers to get item enhancers.
- New held items to introduce fresh strategies.
- The introduction of Unite squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squadmates.
- A second battle pass, which will feature all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects.
- The rollout of some limited Spectator Mode features.
- Support for multiple new languages.
The new battle pass has a space theme with the top reward being a new ‘Galatic Ghost 094’ skin for Gengar and a lot more.
It also appears Sylveon and Mamoswine will also be coming with the update.
You can learn more about the update, here.
Source: Pokemon Unite