What’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021

Expect some spooky series and movies to be making their way to Netflix in time for Halloween

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 22, 202111:03 AM EDT
In October 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Army of Thieves, You Season 3, Dynasty Season 4, and Bright: Samurai Soul starring Canada’s Simu Liu. 

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in October:

Coming soon

  • A World Without — Netflix Film (Indonesia) 
  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series (Italy) 
  • Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series (India)
  • Encounters: Season 1
  • Inspector Koo — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary 

October 1st

  • A Sinsister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documetary (Chile) 
  • Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special 
  • Forever Rich — Netflix Film (Netherlands) 
  • The Guilty — Netflix Film 
  • MAID — Netflix Series
  • Palk’s Spirit — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family 
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light — Netflix Anime (Japan) 
  • Swallow — Netflix Film (Nigeria) 
  • 30 Days of Night
  • A Dog’s Journey
  • Abominable
  • Addams Family Values
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • Anatomy
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
  • Blades of Glory
  • Bruce Almighty
  • The Cain in the Woods
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Corpse Bride
  • Dark Shadows
  • The Devil’s Rejects
  • Escape Plan
  • Failure to Launch
  • Flight
  • Freedom Writers
  • Good Boys
  • Heat
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Knock Knock
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Men in Black 3
  • The Missing
  • The People vs. Larry Flint
  • Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
  • Ride Along 2
  • The Ring
  • Safe House
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
  • Talladega Knights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Wyatt Earp

October 3rd

  • After
  • Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime (China) 
  • Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film (China)

October 4th

  • Blue’s Clues & You!: season 1
  • On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series

October 5th

  • Escape the Undertake — Netflix Film 
  • The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 4

October 6th

  • Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary 
  • Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
  • The Five Juanas — Netflix Series (Mexico) 
  • Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film 
  • A Million Ways to Die in the West
  • About a Boy
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Drag Me to Hell
  • Dragonheart
  • Fear
  • Land of the Lost
  • Minions
  • The Thing
  • Werewolves Within

October 7th

  • The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series (Germany) 
  • Knocked Up
  • Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series (UK) 
  • The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime) 

October 8th

  • A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family 
  • Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series (France) 
  • Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film (China) 
  • Honey Boy
  • House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary (India) 
  • LOL Surprise: The Movie
  • My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film (Italy) 
  • Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family (Japan) 
  • Pretty Smart — Netflix Series

October 9th

  • Blue Period — Netflix Anime (Japan)

October 11th

  • The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • The King’s Affection — Netflix Series (South Korea)

October 12th

  • Bright: Samural Soul — Netflix Anime (Japan) 
  • Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary 
  • Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary (Spain) 
  • Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family 
  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary 

October 13th

  • The Blacklist: Season 8
  • Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film (Peru) 
  • Hiacynt — Netflix Film (Poland) 
  • Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • Reflection of You — Netflix Series
  • Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14th

  • Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
  • One Night in Paris — Netflix Film (France) 

October 15th

  • CoComelon: Season 4
  • Deep Impact
  • The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film (Netherlands) 
  • The Four of Us — Netflix Film (Germany) 
  • Karma’s World — Netflix Family 
  • Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series (India)
  • Michael Jackson’s This is It
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • My Name — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • PAW Patrol: Season 8
  • Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family 
  • The Trip — Netflix Film (Norway) 
  • You: Season 3 — Netflix Series

October 16th

  • The General’s Daughter
  • Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family (Netherlands) 
  • Super 8

October 17th

  • Hellboy

October 19th

  • In for a Murder / W jack morderstwo – Netflix Film (Poland) 

October 20th

  • Found — Netflix Documentary 
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Night Teeth — Netflix Film 
  • Sinister
  • Stuck Together — Netflix Film (France) 

October 21st

  • Flip a Coin – One OK Rock Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Japan) 
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family 
  • Isjiders — Netflix Series (Spain) 
  • Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime (Japan) 
  • Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series (Germany) 
  • Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series

October 22nd

  • Adventure Beast — Netflix Series 
  • Dynasty: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Inside Job — Netflix Series
  • Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film (South Africa) 
  • Locke & Key: Season 2- — Netflix Series
  • Maya and the Three — Netflix Family 
  • More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series (Taiwan) 
  • Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary 

October 26th

  • Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series 

October 27th

  • Hypnotic — Netflix Film
  • Nobody Sleeps in he Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film (Poland) 
  • Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • This Is Us: Season 5

October 28th

  • Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Mexico 
  • The Motive — Netflix Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Isreal) 

October 29th

  • Army of Thieves — Netflix Film 
  • Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
  • Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France) 
  • Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France) 
  • Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes) 
  • The Time It Takes — Netflix Series (Spain) 

Leaving Netflix

  • Scandal: seasons 1-7 (October 4th)
  • Scary Movie 2 (October 19th)
  • Scary Movie 3 (October 19th)
  • Scary Movie 4 (October 19th)
  • Scary Movie 5  (October 19th)
  • Argo (October 31st)

Image credit: Netflix

