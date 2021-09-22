Are you interested in Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2?

Microsoft just unveiled the Surface Duo 2, a dual-screen smartphone that aims to improve on last year’s Duo smartphone.

This year’s handset features a slightly larger 8.3-inch display with a 2688 x 1892 pixel resolution, and both screens by themselves measure in at 5.8-inch. This time around, the displays also sport a 90Hz refresh rate.

Battery-wise, the device features a 4,449mAh battery split across two cells, which is a lot better than the original’s 3,577mAh battery.

Additionally, this model sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G connectivity. Further, there’s a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary, telephoto and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. On the front, the device features a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Moreover, the device comes in two colours, including ‘Glasier’ like the original Duo, and ‘Obsidian.’

The Surface Duo costs $1,899 and for some reason, isn’t available to pre-order on Microsoft’s Canadian website anymore (we’re not sure why). However, the handset releases on October 21st.

Are you interested in the Surface Duo 2? Let us know in the comments below.