Twitter’s ‘Super Follows’ is making less-than-super profits

Twitter’s new paid subscription feature, where users can ‘Super Follow’ someone to gain access to exclusive paywalled tweets, has kicked off with a whimper rather than a bang, according to data from two different app analytics platforms.

TechCrunch reports that in the two weeks since launching ‘Super Follows’ at the beginning of September, Twitter only made around $600 in Canada and $6,000 in the United States, according to Sensor Tower.

Another analytics service, called Appfigures, claims that Twitter made $12,400 in the U.S. in the first half of September.

For context, the ‘Super Follows’ subscription tiers are $2.99 USD (about $3.77 CAD), $4.99 (roughly $6.29 CAD), and $9.99 USD (approximately $12.59 CAD) per month.

While only a small group of U.S.-based creators are currently allowed to set up ‘Super Follows’ subscriptions on their account, any iOS user in Canada or the U.S. can pay to subscribe to those accounts.

Given Twitter has millions of active users in both countries, these initial reported profit numbers seem a little low.

Twitter officially released Super Follows on September 1st, after teasing the new feature at an Analyst Day event on February 25th.

Image credit: Twitter

Source: TechCrunch