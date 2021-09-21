fbpx
News

SiriusXM launches premium Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts

These podcasts will feature such characters as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Black Widow and Doctor Doom

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 21, 20219:02 PM EDT
0 comments
Marvel Wastelanders

SiriusXM has partnered with Marvel to launch an exclusive premium channel on Apple Podcasts.

Dubbed Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, the channel will offer subscribers early and exclusive access to a variety of original scripted and unscripted podcasts.

Some of these podcasts include:

  • Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night (scripted)
  • Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail (scripted)
  • Marvel/Method (unscripted, hosted by Method Man
  • This Week in Marvel (unscripted)
  • Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye (scripted, premiering October 3rd)
  • Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow (scripted, release TBA)
  • Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine (scripted, release TBA)
  • Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom (scripted, release TBA)

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited costs $4.99 CAD/month. A free seven-day trial is available.

This launch expands on Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-year agreement that was signed in 2019 to create new original podcast series.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment (art by Halifax’s own Steve McNiven)

Source: SiriusXM

Comments