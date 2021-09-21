OnePlus, Oppo to launch unified Android 13 platform on OnePlus’ 2022 flagship

After OnePlus and Oppo’s merged OxygenOS and ColourOS earlier this year, there was some uncertainty about the future of software on OnePlus’ devices. Now, thanks to statements made by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, we know OnePlus is entering a new phase, and Lau calls it “OnePlus 2.0.”

“With the integration, I would like to say that OnePlus has entered the OnePlus 2.0 phase,” said Lau in a blog post. “I believe we are now a more mature and reliable technology brand that continues to bring top-quality products to users around the world with the same Never Settle spirit as before.”

First, there is the unified operating system (OS), which will combine “the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS.” According to Lau, the yet-to-be-named unified OS will be built on Android 13 and will appear on the company’s 2022 flagship device, likely to be called OnePlus 10.

Further, Lau commented that the company would divert a lot of its focus to smartphone cameras. According to Engadget, OnePlus’s camera team of about 100 people is now 700 strong. Pair that with the company’s partnership with Hasselblad, and it will hopefully be a recipe for success. Lau stated three key camera-focused areas where the company aims to make strides:

“Creating a great and burdenless user experience at the very fundamental level.

Continuing to focus on improving color performance together with Hasselblad, the industry-leader in color, as well as with customized sensor and lenses.

Investing in the research and development of a range of new and improved technologies that will take the camera experience to new heights for our users.”

What's next for OnePlus? @PeteLau talks about his vision for the future. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 20, 2021

While it is too early to start predicting what the future holds for Oppo x OnePlus smartphones, Lau did say that “more affordable product ranges will become more localized, while continuing to offer our premium and ultra-premium flagship smartphones globally.”

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus Via: Engadget