Humble is offering a 2K sale with titles up to 84 percent off

Humble Bundle is currently offering a ‘2K Publisher Sale’ with titles including PGA Tour 2K21, Civilization VI, Borderlands 3, WWE 2K20 and more on sale.
Find all 2K titles on sale below:
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle: Now $34.99, was $69.99
- BioShock: Now $6.42, was $25.68
- BioShock 2: Now $5.49, was $21.99
- BioShock Infinite: Now $8.24, was $32.99
- BioShock Infinite Season Pass: Now $5.49, was $21.99
- BioShock: The Collection: Now $15.42, was $77.12
- Borderlands: Game of The Year Enhanced: $22.10, was $32.99
- Borderlands 2: Now $5.49, was $21.99
- Borderlands 2: Game of The Year: Now $11.31, was $51.41
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass: Now $10.88, was $32.99
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: Now $11.98, was $39.99
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Season Pass: $16.49, was $32.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: Now $44.99, was $99.99
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition: Now $63.49, was $126.99
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass: Now $22.10, was $66.99
- Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot: Now $13.39, was $19.99
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love and Tentacles: Now $13.39, was $19.99
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood: Now $13.39, was $19.99
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and The Fantastic Fustercluck: Now $13.39, was $19.99
- Civilization VI: New Frontier Pass: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- The Darkness II: $6.59, was $32.99
- Duke Nukem Forever: Now $5.49, was $21.99
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour: Now $13.39, was $66.99
- Mafia: Definitive Edition: Now $30.84, was $51.41
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Now $9.89, was $29.99
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition: Now $9.89, was $29.99
- Mafia: Trilogy: Now $43.99, was $79.99
- PGA Tour 2K21: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- PGA Tour 2K21 Deluxe Edition: Now $30.85, was $93.49
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Now $11.99, was $79.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition: Now $17.63, was $97.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Edition: Now $37.49, was $124.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall: Now $20.78, was $32.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm: Now $13.37, was $53.49
- Spec Ops: The Line: Now $6.59, was $32.99
- XCOM 2: Now $12.79, was $79.99
- XCOM 2 Collection: Now $25.71, was $128.55
- XCOM Ultimate Collection: Now $42.77, was $185.99
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack: Now $10.99, was $21.99
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown: Now $8.24, was $32.99
- XCOM: Enemy Within: Now $8.24, was $32.99
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack: Now $10.99, was $54.99
- XCOM: Chimera Squad: Now $14.99, was $29.99
- Tales From The Borderlands: $20.24, was $26.99
- WWE 2K20: Now $19.28, was $77.12
- WWE 2K20 – Digital Deluxe Edition: Now $29.99, was $119.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Now $19.99, was $49.99
You can find all games under the “2K Publisher Sale” here. It’s worth noting that the sale ends on Monday, September 27th.
Image credit: 2K
Source: Humble