Pixel 6 and 6 Pro surface on Canada’s Radio Equipment List

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro recently turned up on Canada’s Radio Equipment List (REL).

The REL is an online database of devices and radio equipment certified for use in Canada — smartphones tend to pop up on the REL ahead of launching in Canada.

We’ve known the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would come here for a while, but it’s nice to see actual confirmation courtesy of the government.

Unfortunately, the REL doesn’t offer much else beyond that. It confirms the names of the phones and their model number (GB7N6 for the Pixel 6 and GLU0G for the 6 Pro). The list also notes that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are phones, but we already knew that. Finally, the REL lists both devices as being approved on September 20th.

However, the REL date doesn’t have any bearing on when a device will launch in Canada. For example, Google’s Pixel 4a received approval on May 7th, 2020. However, Google didn’t announce the phone until August, and it didn’t go on sale in Canada until September 10th. Though Google says the devices are scheduled to launch this fall.

If you want to check out the listing for yourself, head to the REL website. Due to how the website is set up, we can’t offer a direct link to the listing, but if you search ‘Pixel 6’ in the ‘Product Marketing Name’ section, the REL should surface both results.

Source: REL