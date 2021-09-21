Get a free 55-inch Samsung 4K TV with Telus’ internet and Optik TV plans

Telus is offering a limited-time promotion where you can get a free 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV (Samsung 55TU7000, available for $848) if you get a Telus internet and Optik TV connection.

The promotion requires you to sign up for Telus’ ‘Internet 75′ plan, which, as the name suggests, offers 75Mbps download and upload speeds. The plan costs $100/month and you have to enter a two-year term.

You also need to sign up for Telus’ Optik TV where you can choose which live TV and streaming services you want, at no extra cost. The Optik TV plan will cost you $78/month for a two-year term.

So that’s $178/month for Telus’ internet and Optik TV connection, which is guaranteed to stay the same for the two-year contract. By the end of the contract, you’d have paid $4,272 + taxes. Further, Telus is offering free installation and hardware rental, and a $200 bill credit if you place your order online. “Bill credit will be applied upon order completion and will appear on your first bill after activation,” reads Telus’ promotion page.

So effectively, you would pay $4072 + taxes over the course of two years and get a 75Mbps upload/download speed internet, Optik TV connection with your choice of channels and streaming services along with a 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV. Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: Telus