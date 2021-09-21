Google Pixel Foldable concept video shows off cool design

Yesterday, a leak about a Google Pixel foldable with the codename ‘Jumbojack’ surfaced on the net. Now, Waqar Khan, a well-known designer, has released a design concept video of that phone based on the leaks.

The foldable concept looks like it was inspired by both the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The designer added the look of the Pixel 6 Pro on the back with the same type of camera design. There’s also a hole-punch camera on the cover screen in the top left corner, and on the larger inner display, there’s a hole punch shooter on the right side.

The hinge looks similar to Samsung’s Z Fold 3, and the device has quite a large bottom bezel and a thick top bezel on the main screen.

Previous rumours indicate that Samsung provided the foldable display tech to Google for this Pixel handset. The rumoured phone will reportedly sport a 7.57-inch panel with a 120Hz panel.

Rumour has it that Google will launch this device before the launch of Android 12.1, so hopefully, that’s before the end of the year. It’s worth mentioning that this is only a concept, and the foldable Pixel smartphone might look very different from what’s seen here.

Source: Waqar Khan, Via: Android Headlines