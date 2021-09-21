Apple has refurbished 2021 M1 iMacs in stock at the Apple Store

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Apple’s M1-powered 2021 iMac but don’t want to pay full price, now’s your chance.

Apple’s Canadian web store has a bunch of 24-inch M1 iMacs with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU in stock in various colourways. Check out all the options below:

As expected, the discounts only amount to about $240 to $300, but this is a solid deal given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices.

“For the average person looking for a powerful, stunning-looking desktop that easily blends in with their home decor and isn’t an RGB-filled black, rectangular box, there really isn’t anything else out there like the new iMac (2021),” wrote MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke in his 8/10 review of the 2021 M1 iMac.

Apart from M1 iMacs, Apple has also finally begun selling refurbished iPhones on its Canadian web store. Previously, refurbished iPhones were only officially available on Apple’s U.S. web store. Find other refurbished iPhone deals here.

