iPhone 14 Pro to feature hole-punch design, 48MP wide camera: report

While Apple’s recently unveiled iPhone 13 series hasn’t even been revealed, that hasn’t stopped new reports from coming out about next year’s models.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 2022 will see the release of “two new high-end models equipped with a punch-hole display (replacing the notch area design) and a 48MP wide camera.” Kuo says these phones, which are expected to be called the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, will be the only ones of Apple’s 2022 lineup to feature the “punch-hole display.”

Kuo’s latest comments corroborate previous reports from both himself and fellow Apple leaker Jon Prosser.

In addition to the 14 Pro and Pro Max, Kuo says there will be a “new and more affordable 6.7″ iPhone” (presumably the iPhone 14) coming in fall 2022 as well. Ahead of that, though, he’s expecting a new iPhone SE with 5G support in the first half of 2022.

Of course, Apple still has to release the iPhone 13 series of phones first. For more on the new handsets, read our previous coverage. As well, stay tuned to MobileSyrup for reviews of the new phones in the coming days.

Via: 9to5Mac