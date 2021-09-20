Here are the best PS5 accessories

We’re nearing the one-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5 hitting store shelves worldwide. With close to a year under its belt, Sony and third-party partners have been steadily supplying players with accessories and peripherals that enhance the next-gen experience.

There are numerous devices that PlayStation 5 owners can invest in, but some are more useful than others. Let’s take a look at the best PS5 accessories that are currently on the market.

Midnight Black DualSense controller

Having a second controller makes sense. Whether you’re someone who plays a lot of local co-op games like Overcooked!, or you simply want a backup when you’re in the middle of an intense session of Deathloop, a second DualSense controller can come in handy.

While PS5 players continue to wait for the announcement of an official black console—or at the very least replacement plates—players can purchase the Midnight Black DualSense controller. It’s a sharp contrast to the standard white DualSense controller, and it may fit your aesthetic better than the Cosmic Red model.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black – Midnight Black Controller Edition – $89 CAD

DualSense Charging Station

While we’re on the topic of DualSense controllers, Sony’s official DualSense Charging Station is an easy-to-use accessory for charging multiple DualSense controllers when they’re not in use. The charging station can charge two controllers at once, which frees up the USB ports of the console if you run out of juice on both controllers.

The station is compact and fits with the PS5’s white design. It also has a simple click-in design where you feel a tactile response when correctly inserting the DualSense on the charging station.

DualSense Charging Station – DualSense Charging Station Edition – $39

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Sony and third-party developers are supporting 3D audio on the PS5. To take advantage of this feature and other essential additions, Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a worthy investment.

The headset supports voice chat through a hidden noise-cancelling microphone and has on-ear controls for volume and muting. It also promises up to 12 hours of battery life. Based on personal experience, the ear cushions are pretty comfortable, even with glasses. Additionally, Sony recently announced a Midnight Black edition is releasing on October 22.

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset – White Edition – $129

PlayStation HD Camera

If you’re someone who prefers to stream or create content straight from your console, the PlayStation HD Camera is an essential purchase. It’s able to capture 1080p video thanks to the camera’s dual wide-angle lens setup. The PlayStation HD Camera also includes a built-in adjustable stand and can be placed above or below a TV.

When using the camera, players can begin broadcasting or recording themselves as they play through their favourite game. Thanks to the camera’s software, you can even add yourself to your gameplay video with a picture-in-picture mode and crop the background.

HD Camera – PlayStation 5 – HD Camera Edition – $79

PS5 Media Remote

If you’re scrolling through the latest releases on Netflix or looking for a video to watch on YouTube, a remote can be easier to use than the DualSense. The navigation tools of the PS5 Media Remote certainly deliver on that front. Its design is simple, focusing on the essential playback controls for watching media.

The PS5 Media Remote offers four quick-access buttons to Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, so you can quickly launch them without any hassle.

Media Remote – PlayStation 5 – Remote Edition – $39

WD Black SN850 SSD

Recently, Sony enabled all PlayStation 5 owners to expand the storage of their console. Sony held a beta period for those enrolled, and many took the opportunity to test various M.2 SSD devices. There are a few requirements when it comes to compatible SSDs, though the WD Black SN850 has quickly become a favourite of the community.

Although there are many options, WD Black’s SN850 is leading as a PCIe Gen4 SSD for its memory options and fast read speeds. Additionally, since Sony requires a compatible M.2 SSD to be installed with a heatsink, the WB Black SN850 makes for a great option as each model can be purchased with a heatsink.

Western Digital 1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD – Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7000 MB/s — $249

SteelSeries Arctis 7P

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P is touted as a leading headset for PlayStation 5 owners. It’s a higher-end option for those who want a few more features than Sony’s first-party offering. The wireless headset features lossless 2.4 GHz audio, equating to low latency while playing.

SteelSeries claims the battery life can last up to 24-hours on a single charge. The bidirectional noise-cancelling microphone retracts into the headset when not in use, which makes for a clean design. You’ll also find on-ear controls, and it’s even compatible with mobile devices.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless – Lossless 2.4 GHz Wireless Gaming Headset – For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 – White – $189

Insignia PS5 DualSense Controller Phone Mount Controller Clip

Like the PlayStation 4, the PS5 offers a remote-play function to take your favourite games from the console and play them on smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to play on your iOS or Android device with a DualSense, Insignia offers a phone mount to make things easier.

It’s built specifically for the DualSense controller and is compatible with standard-sized smartphones. The clip features an adjustable mount for shifting the smartphone’s display. You’ll also find a locking mechanism to hold the smartphone in place while you play.

Insignia PS5 DualSense Controller Phone Mount Controller Clip – Black – $19

In only a handful of months, the PlayStation 5 has amassed quite a few useful accessories to make your gaming sessions better. Let us know what you’re playing on PS5 this week—assuming you’ve been able to find one.

Check out SyrupArcade for PlayStation 5 stock updates to get your hands on the console.

