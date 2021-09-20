Apple reportedly working with LG for its 2023 foldable smartphones

Now that the iPhone 13 lineup has been revealed, Apple might be going for a significant design refresh with its rumoured future foldable, according to Business Korea.

The report states that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s first foldable smartphone will feature a 7.5-inch display panel developed by LG. We recently reported that LG is currently developing a new ‘Real Folding Window’ display material that doesn’t leave creases, a problem that is still prevalent in the new Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones. Considering Apple’s focus on perfection, the ‘Real Folding Window’ is definitely a component could be integrated into Apple’s foldable.

Further, the foldable is rumoured to have a clamshell design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, judging by Apple’s past release trends, it’s easy to argue that the company might be releasing two devices together — one mimicking Z Flip’s clamshell design, and the other taking inspiration from the Z Fold’s book design.

The report also states that the devices won’t release until 2023, giving Apple a lot of time to deliver a product that checks all the boxes.

While one may argue that Samsung is already leading the foldable market and Apple’s late entry will result in being futile, Apple’s trend of delaying features for the sake of offering a well-polished product has always worked in its favour. By 2023, Samsung would have released two additional foldable lineups, and Apple would be stepping into the market with high hopes and a foldable design that hopefully delivers.

In other foldable news, leaks indicate that Google is developing two foldables, with one expected to launch in 2021.

Source: Business Korea