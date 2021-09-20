The A15 Bionic is faster on iPhone 13 than new iPad mini

Both the new iPad mini and Apple’s iPhone 13 series all use relatively the same A15 Bionic chipset, but it’s now come to light that the iPhones are actually more powerful than the tablet.

The iPad mini and the iPhone 13 Pro series all have a 5 core GPU unit as opposed to a 4-core version in the regular iPhone 13. That being said, it looks like Apple has clocked down the chip inside the new tiny tablet.

The tablet’s CPU clocks in at 2.9 GHz while the iPhone 13 Pro has a speed of 3.2 GHz, according to some Geekbench benchmark tests. The tests say that the difference between the devices is two to eight percent, so this may just be a margin of error found in testing.

It will be interesting to see if iPad mini users notice the lower clock speed once the device actually makes it into people’s hands later this month. The chip is still faster than Apple’s A14 Bionic from last year so it should still be plenty quick enough for most everyday tasks.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for a full review coming soon.

Source: Cult of Mac