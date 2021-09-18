Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [September 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Dr. Death

A sinister doctor harms his patients, leading his fellow surgeons and a young assistant district attorney to try to stop him.

Based on a true story as depicted in Laura Beil’s eponymous podcast, Dr. Death was created by Patrick Macmanus (Marco Polo) and stars Vancouver’s own Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek), Grace Gummer (American Horror Story), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and Alec Baldwin (30 Rock).

Original release date: July 15th, 2021 (Peacock in the U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 13th, 2021 (via StackTV)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (44 to 63 minutes each)

Stream Dr. Death here. Note that a $12.99/month StackTV subscription is required.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie [Amazon Original]

Struggling to fit in, a 16-year-old decides to become a drag queen sensation.

Based on the stage musical of the same name, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was directed by Jonathan Butterell (Finding Neverland) and stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire (Coronation Street), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), Adeel Akhtar (Utopia) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 17th, 2021

Genre: Coming of age musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Stream Everybody’s Talking About Jamie here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

Apple TV+

Impossible Repairs

Modern loggers have two tools in their arsenal to help their hectic days: 3-foot chainsaws and powerful Aircrane helicopters. The new Impossible Repairs: Hell-Logging premieres this Sunday at 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/szfcTXlx1f — Smithsonian Channel (@SmithsonianChan) September 15, 2021

Hosted by survivalist Mike Davidson, this docuseries goes behind-the-scenes on the making of the world’s largest and most complicated machines.

It’s worth noting that the first episode is about “helicopter logging” on Vancouver Island.

Apple TV+ release date: September 19th, 2021 at 8pm ET on the Smithsonian Channel (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Impossible Repairs here.

Note: a $3.99/month Smithsonian Channel subscription is required. (The Smithsonian Channel is also available on Amazon Prime Video).

The Morning Show (Season 2) [Apple Original]

After the events of Season 1, The Morning Show team must deal with the ramifications of Alex and Bradley’s actions.

Created by Jay Carson (The Front Runner), The Morning Show features an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), Billy Crudup (The Coast of Utopia), Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Steve Carrell (The Office). It’s also worth noting that Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development) also appears in a supporting role.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 17th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Morning Show here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B) [Crave Original]

Narrated by wrestler Chris Jericho, the second half of the third season of The Dark Side of the Ring focuses on wrestlers like Johnny K9 (aka Bruiser Bedlam), Luna Vachon and Chris Kanyon.

Crave release date: September 16th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 44 minutes each)

Stream Dark Side of the Ring here.

Level Playing Field

This docuseries explores public policies have contributed to inequities in both sports and society in general.

Crave release date: September 14th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday at 8pm ET)

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Level Playing Field here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

Netflix

Nightbooks [Netflix Original]

Alex must tell a scary story every night — otherwise, he’ll be stuck forever in a witch’s apartment with his new friend.

Based on J.A. White’s 2018 children’s book of the same name, Nightbooks was directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn) and stars Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls) and Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones).

Netflix Canada release date: September 15th, 2021

Genre: Dark fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Stream Nightbooks here.

Sex Education (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

After word of the “sex school” gets out, Otis hides his secret hookup while the new head teacher tries to rein in the student body.

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) and Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth).

Netflix Canada release date: September 17th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 47 to 53 minutes each)

Stream Sex Education here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Candyman

Picking up years after the events of 1991’s Candyman, an artist who begins investigating the legend of the Candyman unwittingly unleashes a wave of violence.

Candyman was co-written and directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Theatrical release date: August 27th, 2021

PVOD release date: September 17th, 2021

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Candyman can be rented on a variety of PVOD platforms for $24.99, including Google Play, iOS, Amazon Prime Video and the Cineplex Store.

The Suicide Squad

In exchange for a reduced sentence, a group of convicts is sent on a deadly search-and-destroy mission to the island nation of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad was written and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and features Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnamon (Rick Flag), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) reprising their respective roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad film, while Idris Elba (Luther), John Cena (F9), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Daniela Melchior (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Edmonton’s own Nathan Fillion (Firefly) co-star.

It’s worth noting that Toronto’s own Jessie Reyez and grandson wrote the single “Rain” (featured in the above trailer) for the film’s soundtrack.

The Suicide Squad can be rented on a variety of PVOD platforms for $24.99, including Google Play, iOS, Amazon Prime Video and the Cineplex Store.

Theatrical release date: August 5th, 2021

PVOD release date: September 17th, 2021

Genre: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Image credit: Apple