Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 CAD renders surface showing familiar design

Samsung’s Tab A-series aren’t the company’s flagship devices, but they still offer a tablet form factor, pretty good specs and a reasonable price. The latest leak from the well-known Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles is giving us our best look at Samsung’s upcoming Tab A8.

The leakers shared CAD-based renders and a few specs about the upcoming device.

And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabA8 (2021)! As usual, 360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions; on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/MdLLN1UQhR pic.twitter.com/nfLXSU49nn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 17, 2021

The device reportedly will offer a similar design to its predecessor with a metal body and thick bezels around the screen. There’s also a single 8-megapixel rear-facing camera on the back, as well as a volume rocker and fingerprint sensor on the side.

The tablet features a 10.4-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution, four speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, optional LTE connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A8 will also ship with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Source: 91mobiles