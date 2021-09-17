Samsung discounts Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and more

Samsung’s online store is now offering a variety of smartphones on sale.
According to the company’s website, the phones are available until October 7th and include devices like the Galaxy A32, A52, S21 Ultra, S20 FE and more.
The list of handsets is available below:
- Samsung Galaxy A32: now $299.99, was $369.99
- Samsung Galaxy A52: now $529.99, was $659.99
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: now $1,414.99, was $1,659.99
- Samsung Galaxy S21+: now $1,229.99, was $1,399.99
- Samsung Galaxy S21: now $1,049.99, was $1,199.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: now $699.99, was $949.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: now $2,109.99, was $2,319.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: now $1,254.99, was $1,579.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20: now $1,169.99, was $1,399.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: now $1,359.99, was $1,819.99
