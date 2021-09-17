Apple’s iPhone 13 series is now available to pre-order in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are now available for pre-order in Canada.

While the smartphone line is very similar to last year’s iPhone 12 family, the entire series features a smaller display notch, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, a new video mode that allows for selective software-powered focus, battery life improvements and sensor shift camera technology.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 have specifically received upgrades to their wide and ultrawide cameras that should result in better quality images and improved low-light performance. This year’s base-level iPhone colours include the following: ‘Pink,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red.’

On the other hand, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and, as usual, 2.5x and 2x optical zoom, respectively, through their telephoto lens.

This year’s Pro and Pro Max colours include ‘Graphite,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Silver’ and the new aqua blue-like ‘Sierra Blue.’

Apple’s iPhone 13 line is set to be available on September 24th.

Note: We’re still waiting on Canadian carrier pricing for Apple’s entire iPhone 13 lineup. This story will be updated with a brief overview of that information when it becomes available.

iPhone 13 mini

128GB – $699

256GB — $799

512GB — $999

iPhone 13

128GB — $299

256GB — $899

512GB — $1,099

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB — $999

256GB — $1,099

512GB — $1,299

1TB — $1,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB — $1,099

256GB — $1,199

512GB — $1,399

1TB — $1,599