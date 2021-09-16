Rumours indicate the Pixel 6 Pro will sport an LTPO display

While we don’t know a lot about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6, we expect it to boast a 120Hz display at least, and according to tipster Ross Young, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) display, giving some credibility to the rumours.

For reference, other devices that sport an LTPO display are the Galaxy S21 Ultra, One Plus 9 Pro, Note 20 Ultra and more.

An LTPO display will allow the Pixel 6 Pro to have an adaptive refresh rate, which means the phone can automatically change its refresh rate in the 10Hz to 120Hz range, depending on what you’re doing on the device.

A little late but we confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is LTPO…Also confirmed that there will be a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6" OLED. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 15, 2021

Further, Young comments that the panel Google will use for the Pixel 6 Pro is Samsung’s E5, known for its excellent colour reproduction with up to one billion colours.

While the display specs for the Pixel 6 Pro look promising, its internal benchmark tests paint a grim picture, giving the device a lower test score than the S21 Ultra and One Plus 9.

Source: @DSCCRoss