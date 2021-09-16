PlayStation’s Double Discount sale is offering games up to 70 percent off

PlayStation is running a new promotion called ‘Double Discounts’ that offers a bigger discount if you have a PS Plus membership.
This promotion is available until September 29th.
See below for some of the highlights. We’ve only included the discounts if you have a PS Plus membership — those without should click here.
- Curse of the Dead Gods: now $13.49, was $26.99
- Darksiders II Blades & Whip Edition: now $26.69, was $133.49
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: now $11.19, was $79.99
- The Forest: now $10.79, was $26.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: now $26.73, was $53.49
- Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition: now $53.23, was $106.49
- Outer Wilds: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: now $38.39, was $119.99
Other games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Horizon Zero Dawn, are also on sale.
Check out the complete list here.
Image credit: IO Interactive