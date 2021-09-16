New third-party ISP Babbl launches in British Columbia

A new third-party internet service provider (ISP) is launching in Western Canada.

In a press release on September 15th, Babbl Communications officially announced its new home internet services for residents of British Columbia.

As part of its “early release” stage, Babbl’s services are only available to residents in three B.C. cities: Richmond, Parksville and Nanaimo.

In those regions, the ISP is launching with three “no hassle cancel” (i.e. no contract) plans: 75Mbps for $49 per month, 100Mbps for $59 per month, and 300Mbps for $89 per month.

Each plan is also subject to a $50 one-time activation and delivery fee.

Western Canada is a hotspot — if you’ll forgive the pun — for ISP discourse at the moment.

For instance, Bell is taking Vidéotron’s owner Quebecor to court over the latter’s recent purchase of internet spectrum in Western Canada — a region where the Quebec-based ISP does not currently offer services.

Meanwhile, Telus — Western Canada’s largest telecommunications company — is investing $13 billion in British Columbia specifically to expand its internet infrastructure and 5G network.

Image credit: @heybabbl

Source: Babbl