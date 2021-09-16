Your iPhone 13 Pro needs at least 256GB of storage for 4K ProRes recording

One of the big new iPhone 13 Pro features Apple touted during the event was recording video using the ProRes video codec.

However, more details about the capability listed on Apple’s website, as spotted by iPhone in Canada, show that the storage will limit ProRes recording capabilities on your iPhone 13 Pro.

“ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage),” reads Apple’s ‘Tech Specs’ page for the iPhone 13 Pro. Further, the fine print at the bottom notes the feature will come “later this fall,” indicating that ProRes won’t even be available on the iPhone 13 Pro at launch.

That means any iPhone customer planning to get the most out of the camera’s video capabilities will want to fork out an extra $250+ for the 256GB option ($1,539 for the 256GB iPhone 13 Pro, $1,689 for the 256GB Pro Max).

It’s also worth noting that the regular iPhone 13 and 13 mini do not have ProRes recording support.

Apple describes ProRes as providing “an unparalleled combination of multistream, real-time editing performance, impressive image quality, and reduced storage rates.” You can learn more about it here.

Of course, this only matters if you really care about ProRes video. My guess is most people won’t. However, those who do will want to make sure they get an iPhone 13 Pro with at least 256GB of storage.

Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada