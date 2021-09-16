How does the new iPad mini stack up against existing iPads?

With the exciting new refresh of the iPad mini, we decided to put together a quick explainer regarding who we think each iPad is for while comparing the tablets’ specs.

Apple’s consumer iPad range consists of three models: the iPad (10.2-inch), the iPad mini (8.2-inch) and the iPad Air (10.9-inch). The company also sells the iPad Pro in either 11-inch or 12.9-inch sizes, but those devices are a little more expensive and more powerful than the other three since they feature the M1 chipset.

Specs and costs

Everyone wants to know about the specs, and the standouts for the new mini are that it has a USB-C port instead of Apple’s legacy Lightning connector, 4GB of RAM and the new A15 Bionic chipset.

It’s also worth noting that the new mini features a more modern design that looks like the 2020 iPad Air or a tiny iPad Pro.

iPad mini (2021) iPad Mini (2019) iPad Air (2020) Display 8.3-inch LCD, 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, 326ppi 7.9-inch LCD, 2,048 x 1,536 pixels, 326ppi 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution Processor A15 Bionic A12 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic RAM 4GB 3GB 4GB Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 195.4 x 134.4 x 6.3mm 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm Weight 297g 300.5g 458g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel f/1.8, True Tone Flash 8-megapixel, f/2.4 1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel f/2.4, 122-degree wide angle 7-megapixel, f/2.2 7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) OS iPadOS 15 iOS iPadOS 14 Battery 5,124mAh Network Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G GSM/HSPA/LTE Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Sensors Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer, stereo speakers Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date September 24, 2021 March 18, 2019 September 15, 2020 Misc USB-C, Colours: Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Starlight Colours: Space Gray, Silver, Gold Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue Display iPad mini (2021) 8.3-inch LCD, 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, 326ppi iPad Mini (2019) 7.9-inch LCD, 2,048 x 1,536 pixels, 326ppi iPad Air (2020) 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution Processor iPad mini (2021) A15 Bionic iPad Mini (2019) A12 Bionic iPad Air (2020) Apple A14 Bionic RAM iPad mini (2021) 4GB iPad Mini (2019) 3GB iPad Air (2020) 4GB Storage iPad mini (2021) 64GB, 256GB iPad Mini (2019) 64GB, 256GB iPad Air (2020) 64GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) iPad mini (2021) 195.4 x 134.4 x 6.3mm iPad Mini (2019) 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm iPad Air (2020) 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm Weight iPad mini (2021) 297g iPad Mini (2019) 300.5g iPad Air (2020) 458g Rear Facing Camera iPad mini (2021) 12-megapixel f/1.8, True Tone Flash iPad Mini (2019) 8-megapixel, f/2.4 iPad Air (2020) 1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) Front Facing Camera iPad mini (2021) 12-megapixel f/2.4, 122-degree wide angle iPad Mini (2019) 7-megapixel, f/2.2 iPad Air (2020) 7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) OS iPad mini (2021) iPadOS 15 iPad Mini (2019) iOS iPad Air (2020) iPadOS 14 Battery iPad mini (2021) iPad Mini (2019) 5,124mAh iPad Air (2020) Network Connectivity iPad mini (2021) GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G iPad Mini (2019) GSM/HSPA/LTE iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Sensors iPad mini (2021) Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer, stereo speakers iPad Mini (2019) Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer iPad Air (2020) Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type iPad mini (2021) Nano SIM, eSIM iPad Mini (2019) Nano SIM, eSIM iPad Air (2020) Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date iPad mini (2021) September 24, 2021 iPad Mini (2019) March 18, 2019 iPad Air (2020) September 15, 2020 Misc iPad mini (2021) USB-C, Colours: Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Starlight iPad Mini (2019) Colours: Space Gray, Silver, Gold iPad Air (2020) Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue

For comparison, the old mini was priced at $529, while the new one will start at $649 when it begins shipping on September 24th. The base model iPad is $429, and the iPad Air costs $779. While I’m a little disappointed that the mini received a price hike, hopefully, the addition of a USB-C port and new design make it worth the added cost.

Other changes

Beyond the new design and port type, the new mini features a few other changes compared to some of Apple’s other iPads.

For instance, the new model includes a 500 nit display, making it a bit brighter than the old model and easier to use outside. That said, it’s nowhere near as bright as the iPhone 13 series, which can reach 1,200 nits. Apple did say that the new mini has a better anti-reflective coating, so it should be easier to use outside than the older model. The iPad Air and the base model iPad also have 500 nits of peak brightness, but only the Air also has an anti-reflective coating.

As I said before, the new mini is really just a shrunken-down iPad Air in some respects. It even has the same Touch ID sensor built into the power button located at the top right corner of the device.

The mini also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can magnetize to the side of the tablet to change and pair with the device.

The battery life of the new mini is rated for around 10.5 hours on Apple’s website, which is about half an hour longer than the old iPad mini and Apple’s other current tablets. At least according to Apple’s website. This could change once reviewers get to spend some time with the device later this month.

Which iPad is for you?

Apple is bringing the rapidly ageing base-model iPad back for another year with the same exact design. This puts it in a tough spot since it really is a good tablet for its low $429 price tag. However, it still looks like a device from 5+ years ago.

I wish Apple would have kept the mini at $529 to keep it more competitive with the regular iPad, but unfortunately, the price bump to $649 will make it a tough sell for some people. With all that in mind, if I was buying a new iPad this year, I’d likely want the mini.

The iPad Air has always been a tough sell with the iPad Pro hovering above it, and now that the mini is even more powerful, it seems like there are even fewer reasons to pick up an Air. However, if you use an iPad as your main computer, but you only do web browsing, media consumption and word processing, the Air is a really great tablet for that, albeit it’s a lot more expensive than the base-level iPad.

And of course, if you want to do high-end photo or video work on an iPad, go with the iPad Pro.