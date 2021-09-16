Some users are starting to get Google Photos’ ‘Material You’ update

Google’s Material You design language is hitting several apps this month, including the Google Chrome beta, Google Keep, Gmail, Google Meet, Google Calendar and more.

Now, some users state that they’re seeing the update on the Google Photos app.

First spotted by Android Police, the updated Photos app will offer subdued pastels, sort of like the Keep app. Mostly, Android 12 devices are getting this update, but reports indicate older devices are receiving it, too.

The app features an oval Search bar, oval highlights on the navigation panel on the bottom, and a rounded-off ‘shared’ album button.

It seems to lack the ‘Dynamic Color’ feature and is only matching basic light or dark themes but not adjusting to your wallpaper.

According to AP, the update doesn’t seem to be linked to any version of the app. It’s also likely that the ‘Dynamic Color’ update will hit when Android 12 officially launches. Rumours indicate Android 12 will officially launch on October 4th.

Image credit: Android Police

Source: Android Police