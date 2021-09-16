Google Keep’s Material You makeover will start rolling out on September 21

Probably one of my favourite apps, Google Keep, is getting its Material You makeover on September 21st.

From the looks of it, the search bar will be rounded out. Additionally, the notes will offer colours that are not as bright and vibrant and will be a bit more muted.

The new create note button will be square-shaped now, instead of circular. The bottom bar is also more obvious this time around. With ‘Dynamic Color’ on, the app’s background will match the wallpaper on your device.

According to Google’s Workspace blog, the update will start rolling out on September 21st with app version 5.21.361.

This is ahead of the final release of Android 12, which is rumoured to go online starting early October.

Source: Google Workspace Blog