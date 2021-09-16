RiverTV offering one free month with every Roku purchase

Canadians can get one month of RiverTV for free with the purchase of any Roku device.

The offer is available online and in-store wherever Roku is sold in Canada until September 30th.

Priced at $16.99 CAD/month, RiverTV normally only offers a one-week trial. The service is a cable-free streaming platform that features both live and on-demand TV entertainment from the likes of Global, Showcase, CBC, Teletoon, YTV, Treehouse, History, Adult Swim and Family.

Similar to Amazon Prime Video, RiverTV also offers premium channels for additional content from Nick+, Hollywood Suite, Super Channel and more.

