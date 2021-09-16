Apple’s online store has refurbished 2nd-gen Apple TV 4K for $189

Apple’s refurbished store now has the second-generation Apple TV 4K starting at $189.

Released back in April, the second-gen Apple TV 4K has an A12 bionic chip and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR video.

The second-gen 4K streamer also comes with the all-new Siri remote with a physical direction pad instead of a touch panel.

Apple’s refurbished store has the 32GB version of the second-gen Apple TV 4K listed for $189, marking a $40 discount from the original $229 price tag. On the other hand, the 64GB unit is listed for $209, also marking a $40 discount from the original $249 price tag.

Apple’s refurbished store has older Apple TV models along with several iMacs, MacBooks, Mac Minis, and iPads on sale too.

Check out the deals below:

Laptops and Computers

Find all refurbished laptops and computers here.

iPads

Find all refurbished iPads here.

Apple TV

Source: Apple Via: iPhoneinCanada