AppleCare+ now covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 back glass breaking for $39

If you’re the type of person who drops their iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 device a lot and refuses to use a screen protector or a case, this is definitely good news.

AppleCare+, Apple’s extended warranty program, now covers two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. Apple says that each incident includes a service fee of $39, but the key new update is that “screen or back glass damage” is included.

“AppleCare+ for iPhone extends your coverage and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $39 for screen or back glass damage, or $129 for any other damage, plus applicable tax,” writes Apple.

Prior to this change, cracked or damaged back glass replacements cost in the range of $100. AppleCare+ costs $199 or $9.99 per month.

iPhone AppleCare+ repair cost

$199 or $9.99/month for iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13

$249 or $12.49/month for iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max

$199 or $9.99/month for iPhone 12 mini/iPhone 12

$199 or $9.99/month for iPhone 11

$119 or $5.99/month for iPhone SE

$249 or $12.49/month for iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

$9.99/month for iPhone 8 Plus

$12.49/month for iPhone X

$9.99/month for iPhone XR

Out of warranty screen replacement cost

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $429

iPhone 13 Pro: $365

iPhone 13: $365

iPhone 13 mini: $309

Battery Repair

iPhone 13 series: $89

Other iPhone repair costs