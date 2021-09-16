256GB iPhone SE option mysteriously disappears from the Apple Store

Shortly after revealing the iPhone 13 series, the iPad mini and the iPad during its ‘California streaming’ event, Apple quietly removed the highest-tier storage capacity option for the iPhone SE.

Previously, the iPhone 13 was available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. However now, only 64GB and 128GB iPhone SE storage variants are listed in the Apple Store.

It’s unclear why Apple opted to get rid of the 256GB storage option, but it likely has something to do with it ramping down production in preparation for the possible launch of a new iPhone SE at some point in 2022.

The 64GB iPhone SE costs $569 and the 128GB version costs $639. For more on Apple’s iPhone SE, check out my review of the smartphone from back in April 2020.

Via: MacRumors