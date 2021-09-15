These Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones are 52 percent off for today only

If you’re in the market for wireless noise-cancelling headphones, you have a bevy of great options to choose from these days. And the good news is that, while some are engineered for different types of music, most models perform adequately when it comes to their noise-cancelling technology.

But what you don’t often see is a higher-end Bluetooth model from a leading brand in the sub-$150 price range in Canada. And until tomorrow, that’s the case for Sony’s WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at Best Buy.

Their name might be clunky, but their minimal weight and cushy ear pads make them one of the most comfortable sets of ANC headphones to wear for long stretches of working, watching, or ambient-chatter avoiding.

While their fit is stellar, their standout feature is the built-in AI-based noise-cancelling, which constantly scans your environment. Like most noise-cancelling cans, the Sonys do a fine job of eliminating persistent white noise, but the AI means they also cancel random spikes of volume, an area where most NC headphones fall short.

The Sony WH-CH710Ns don’t come packaged with many frills beyond the cans themselves, but at just $129.99, you won’t find a better deal on a great pair of headphones.

Buy at Best Buy for $129.99 (save $120)

Buy at Amazon for $129.99 (save $120)

