Razer is selling non-slip finger condoms for gamers

If your taps and swipes aren’t quite landing where you want them during your heated mobile gaming sessions, then boy does Razer have a product for you.

The Verge reported that self-described gamer lifestyle brand Razer is now selling non-slip ‘Gaming Finger Sleeves.’

The sleeves essentially function as a high-end version of the rubber finger tips used by office workers to get some additional grip — and paper cut protection — when quickly flipping through stacks of paper or money.

They also, unfortunately, resemble the latex finger condoms or “cots” worn to protect against the spread of bacteria or bodily fluids.

Finger cots are often used by restaurant workers during food prep as a health and safety measure, but can also be worn by regular folks during … other sorts of prep.

Jokes aside, Razer describes the sleeves as “lightweight and breathable” on your hand — a feature that we at MobileSyrup very much appreciate in a tech accessory.

The sleeves are woven out of silver and black fibres, accented by the Razor brand name and snakehead logo in iconic neon gamer green.

Razer is selling this very niche accessory for $14.99 CAD a pop. That means a matching pair will cost $30 CAD, while decking out both of your thumbs and forefingers for that next-gen gaming experience will set you back about $60 CAD.

