Nomad’s new iPhone 13 NFC cases aim to replace traditional business cards

Every year, with the release of the latest iPhone, a slew of accessories with unique features also pop up, including charging bricks, cables, MagSafe wallets, screen protectors, and most notably, cases.

Nomad has announced its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup cases, which can be pre-ordered starting today. All of Nomad’s new iPhone 13 series cases come with a new ‘Digital Business Card’ feature, which allows you to personalize a digital card with your phone number, name, social network handles, and other information, which is all kept within an NFC-enabled chip in the case.

This enables you to share your contact information as you would with a traditional business card with another iPhone user, simply with a tap.

Nomad has released three ‘Modern Leather Cases’ that feature thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) bumpers on the corners for extra protection. According to the accessory maker, the cases are compatible with MagSafe, or any wireless charging dock, have reinforced speaker ports and can withstand a 10ft. drop.

The ‘Modern Leather” cases are available in Rustic Brown, Black and Natural colour variants and can be pre-ordered now, with September 20th as the shipping date. The cases cost $59.95 ($75.74 CAD).

Nomad has also unveiled its two ‘Modern Leather Folio’ cases in Black and Rusting Brown colourways. In essence, it’s the same case as the ‘Modern Leather’ ones but with an added folio that has three card slots, one cash slot and dual lanyard attachment points. The ‘Modern Leather Folio’ cases cost $79.95 ($100.96 CAD) and can be pre-ordered today. The cases start shipping on September 20th.

Lastly, Nomad released its iPhone 13 series ‘Sports Case’ made of scratch-resistant PET-coated polycarbonate frame with a high grip backplate, TPE bumpers, a camera ring, metal buttons, and a microfiber interior. The ‘Sports case’ is available in ‘Black,’ ‘Lunar Gray,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Ash Green’ and ‘Marine Blue’ colourways.

The case is available to pre-order now for $39.95 ($50.45 CAD) and will start shipping on October 18th.

Image credit: Nomad

Source: Nomad