The Mobile Shop reportedly adds $50 service fee for Koodo customers that activate online

The Mobile Shop has reportedly added a new $50 service charge for Koodo customers.

According to information obtained by MobileSyrup, The Mobile Shop will charge the new fee to Koodo customers who activate their plans via Koodo online. However, Koodo customers who activate their phones with The Mobile Shop will not be charged.

Moreover, the information we obtained indicates that The Mobile Shop must tell customers about the fee.

MobileSyrup reached out to The Mobile Shop about the change and will update this post with any details provided by the retailer.

For the moment, it’s not entirely clear what the charge is for. Several carriers and flanker brands, including Koodo, recently added $50 connection fees. However, Koodo only charges that fee for in-store activations, not for online activations. Given The Mobile Shop’s fee is related to doing online Koodo activations, it likely has nothing to do with the brand’s connection fee.

Regardless, it’s something to be aware of if you head to The Mobile Shop for a Koodo activation any time soon. Nobody likes getting pinged with extra fees — if you can avoid this one, that’s $50 still in your pocket.