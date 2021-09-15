Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 streams on Crave starting October 14

Bell has officially announced Canada’s Drag Race Season 2.

The new season of Canada’s Drag Race will feature 10 episodes and air weekly on Crave starting October 14th.

Are you ready for more sugar? Meet the new queens of Canada's Drag Race, coming to @CraveCrave October 14. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0tcqK2ib9c — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 14, 2021

Canada’s Drag Race streams on Crave weekly on Thursdays. If you’re in the U.K., you can catch Canada’s Drag Race on BBC Three, and in the U.S., it will be available on WOW Presents Plus.

This season of panelists includes Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor, who will be joined by celebrity guest judges every week.

Canada’s Drag Race contestants include Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Armour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll and Synthia Kiss.

This season’s queens are from all over Canada, including Quebec, Alberta, Ontario and B.C.

Source: Crave

Note: Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.