What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late September 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled September’s second batch of new Game Pass games:

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 15th [day one]

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 16th [day one]

SkateBird (Cloud, Console and PC) ID@Xbox — September 16th [day one]

Superliminal (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 16th

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 17th [day one]

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 23rd

Sable (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 23rd [day one]

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 23rd

Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) — September 23rd

Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) — September 28th [day one]

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 30th [day one]

Unsighted (Console and PC) — September 30th [day one]

It’s worth noting that Astria Ascending is being developed by the French studio Artisan, which has teams in both Paris and Quebec City, alongside veteran Japanese developers like Kazushige Nojima (co-writer of Final Fantasy VII) and Hitoshi Sakimoto (composer of Final Fantasy XII).

Meanwhile, the following 11 games now have Touch Controls on mobile:

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Cris Tales

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Last Stop

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The Medium

Tropico 6

You’ll also want to keep in mind that the following games are leaving the service on September 30th:

Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console and PC)

Ikenfell (Cloud, Console and PC)

Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console and PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and Console)

As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Finally, Xbox has also teased that Phoenix Point will be coming to Game Pass for Console on October 1st.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass in early September here.

